A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital today after being struck by an e-scooter in Edinburgh's Hermitage of Braid.

It is understood the boy was with his mother and a sibling in the local nature reserve, but walking some distance behind, when he was knocked over. It happened close to the entrance at the Lodge coffee house.

The e-scooter failed to stop. Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.

After visiting the scene, Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said: "At 1pm a young boy aged 10 was hit by an individual travelling at horrendous speed on one of these electric scooters.

"They knocked the boy, police and ambulance were called, the boy was taken to hospital, the person on the e-scooter didn't stop after he'd hit the boy.

“It highlights what I've been highlighting for some time now - we've had problems with e-scooters and e-bikes and also with quad bikes going through our parks and making it unsafe for people to enjoy this beautiful space."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a 10-year-old male pedestrian and an e-scooter on Braid Road in Edinburgh shortly after 12.40pm on Friday, 11 April.

“The boy was taken to hospital to be checked over. The rider of the e-scooter left prior to police arriving and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”