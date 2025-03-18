Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro is calling on Edinburgh council to explore what it can do to tackle the twin problems of quad bikes tearing up city parkland and ”reckless” riding of delivery e-bikes.

She says there is growing concern across the city about the damage to public parks and the dangerous weaving in and out of traffic and pedestrians.

And she has tabled two motions for Thursday’s meeting of the full council, calling for officers to look into how many incidents there have been of quad bikes being misused, what enforcement measures are being used and whether there are others, such as community protection notices, designed to stop anti-social behaviour; as well as data on e-bike related incident and the legal powers available to the council for regulation of commercial e-bike delivery riders.

The move comes after two people were captured on video driving recklessly on quad bikes in Bruntsfield Links last month and qusd bikers also caused extensive damage to pitches at Saughton Park.

Cllr Munro said: “Quad bikes have been destroying all the parks - they're doing wheelies, they're doing donuts, they're pulling up all the grass. We're getting lots of residents saying they don't feel safe in parks and children are having they’re football pitches torn up.

“These are public parks and they're being destroyed by individuals who have no care or concern for residents. Many of them are balaclava-ed up and are verbally abusive to residents and it's getting worse. It's not jut Bruntsfield and Morningside, it's Saughton Park, Lochend, golf clubs.

“People are asking where are they getting the vehicles, why are the vehicles not seized and what are the police doing. The police have been absolutely fantastic, they know about it and they’re trying, but it's something that needs to be debated in council because that's what the man and woman in the street re talking about.”

Her motion on the quad bikes mentions the possibility of barriers at places which are targeted, as well as extending CCTV coverage and raising awareness of how to report incidents.

Cllr Munro’s motion on commercial e-bikes requests details any engagement with major e-bike delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat), and asks about possible measures such as designated e-bike delivery zones and public awareness campaigns on safe riding.

She said: “This is something that comes up at every community council. People are getting really concerned about the number of bikes on the road using the drop kerbs to skip the red lights and weaving in and out of pedestrians, not adhering to the highway code.

“You can see it across the city. There was an incident in my ward where the driver came zooming up Morningside Road, skipped the red lights by using the dropped kerb and nearly went into a woman with a double buggy.

“While they do a great service and the majority of them ride in a sensible way, it is a growing problem because some aren't and accidents are going to happen. We need to look into this as a council as to what we can do.

“There are disabled people, elderly people, parents with buggies - you cannot have these souped up e-bikes zooming along the streets, they're all balaclava-ed up, they don’t have the proper lights on and especially at nght they're weaving in and out of traffic and pedestrians.

“When they are behaving like that, because they're not visible and because they don't have a licence or anything, the police don't know who the individual is, they're not caught on CCTV.

“As a council we have to say ta the top of the tree comes pedestrians and everything lese comes below because that’s our policy.”