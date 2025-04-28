Edinburgh crash: Serious road accident leaves two men in hospital as police appeal

Gary Flockhart
Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Apr 2025, 18:36 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road accident left two men in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on the A1 between Old Craighall and Fort Kinnaird in East Lothian around 10.55pm on Friday, 25 April 25, 2025, and involved a white Vauxhall Mokka car.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and two men, aged 46 and 43, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for enquiries to be carried out and re-opened around 3.15am on Saturday, April 26.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4324 of 25 April, 2025.

