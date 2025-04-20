Breaking

Edinburgh news: Man charged over crash as girl, 17, fights for her life in hospital

By Gary Flockhart

Published 20th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
A man has been arrested following a crash which left a teenage girl fighting for her life in hospital.

Emergency services rushed to Haddington Road, Musselburgh, after reports of a 17-year-old girl being hit by a black MG HS at around 4.15pm on Friday, 18 April.

The teeanger was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where her condition has been described as critical. The 37-year-old male driver of the car was also taken to hospital.

Police have since charged a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences following a crash in Musselburgh.

“The incident occurred around 4.15pm on Friday, 18 April, 2025 on Haddington Road, Musselburgh. A 17-year-old female was injured and taken to hospital.

“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.”

