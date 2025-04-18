Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been charged after a young girl was kicked off her bike in the middle of a busy road in Musselburgh.

The girl was cycling in the town’s High Street at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, April 15, when a youth, who was with a group of people, approached the cyclist and kicked her bike.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the girl losing her balance and falling to the ground before the group fled the scene. She did not require medical treatment.

A 13-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the incident and Police Scotland said regular patrols would be carried out in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct after a girl was pushed off her bike on High Street, Musselburgh, around 5.20pm on Tuesday, 15 April.

“The girl did not require medical treatment. The local Community Action Team is carrying out regular patrols in the area.”