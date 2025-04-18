Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people in Edinburgh have been charged in connection with drugs and firearms offences as police continue ‘extensive enquiries’ into recent ‘gang attacks’ across the East and West of the country.

On Thursday, April 17, officers executed a warrant at a property in Crewe Road Gardens where two men, aged 61 and 41, and a 17-year-old woman were arrested. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday, April 19.

Three people were charged on Thursday, April 17 after police executed a warrant at a property in Crewe Road Gardens. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday | Google Maps

Police seized a number of weapons, including a firearm, along with mobile phones.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, Specialist Crime Division, said: "I want to reassure the community that extensive enquiries are ongoing into this as part of our investigation into recent incidents in the East and West of the country.”

DCS Ferry added: "There will be a continued police presence in the area. If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."