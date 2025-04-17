Edinburgh drunk driver who caused mother and baby to be hit by metal pole avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk driver who crashed into a van and caused a metal pole to fall on to a mother and baby on an Edinburgh city centre street has escaped a jail sentence.

James Morrison, 55, collided with a black Vauxhall van while attempting to overtake a tourist bus after the van had already pulled out and was passing his vehicle.

Morrison shunted the black van onto the pavement forcing several workmen to jump to safety before Sayin Torum who was pushing her baby in a pram was struck by a falling metal pole. The woman, who was on holiday in the capital celebrating her wedding anniversary, was rushed to the city’s Royal Infirmary where she received treatment to cuts to her head.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the young baby miraculously survived suffering any injuries during the incident at West Port in Edinburgh around 11.10am on October 23, 2023.

Prosecutor Matthew Miller told the court Morrison drove away from the scene in his badly damaged Transit van following the near fatal crash but was tracked down to his home around 60 minutes later.

Police officers breathalysed the driver and the court heard he registered a reading of 86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - almost four times the legal limit of 22mg. Morrison, of Dumbiedykes, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving last month and returned to the dock for sentencing on Tuesday where a written narration into the events was read out.

Mr Miller also played shocking footage of the smash to the court that had been captured by a camera on the tourist bus. Mr Miller said Morrison failed to see the vehicle behind him that was already performing an overtaking manoeuvre and pulled out onto the opposite carriageway without signalling.His Transit was seen colliding side on with the Vauxhall van and proceeded to shunt the vehicle onto the pavement where workmen and a cyclist were forced to jump to safety to avoid being struck.

The court heard the collision also caused the Vauxhall van to strike a metal pole that subsequently fell onto Ms Torum who was pushing her baby in a pram along the street. Morrison fled the scene but was traced to his nearby home and arrested and charged.

Lawyer Peter Barr, defending, said his client had described the incident as “one of the worst days of his life” and he had been drinking the night before but not on the day of the collision.

Mr Barr said: “He is very remorseful. His actions while dangerous, were momentary.” Sheriff Alistair Noble said: “You pled guilty to a serious offence of dangerous driving that ultimately resulted in a woman pushing a child in a pram being injured.

“Your driving exhibited a number of failures. A large van was overtaking your vehicle and you obviously didn’t notice it despite its size. The driver of the other van decided to brake and stop but you decided to leave the scene.

“Fortunately the injuries sustained were relatively limited. I do take the view this case can be dealt with in a non-custodial way albeit the disposal should be regarded as a high tariff.”

Sheriff Noble sentenced Morrison to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 27 months. He will also have to sit the extended driving test before he is allowed back on the road.

Morrison pleaded guilty to driving a motor van dangerously and attempted to overtake a bus when it was unsafe to do so without indicating and when a vehicle had already started to overtake his vehicle, drive on the opposite carriageway, collide with a vehicle, forcing several pedestrians and a cyclist to take evasive action to avoid being struck and causing the vehicle to collide with a metal pole that collided with Sayin Torum and her pram containing a young child causing her injury at West Port, Edinburgh, on October 23, 2023.

He also had a plea of not guilty to driving while over the drink drive limit accepted by the Crown.