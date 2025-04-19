Teenage girl, 17, in Edinburgh hospital fighting for her life after being hit by car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being hit by a car in East Lothian.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened around 4.15pm on Friday, 18 April.

According to officers, a black MG HS was travelling northwest on Haddington Road before colliding with a pedestrian.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the 17-year-old female victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hospital. Medical staff describe her condition as critical.

The 37-year-old male driver of the car was also taken to hospital. He was also arrested in connection with the incident. The male passenger, a 43-year-old man, did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who has yet to speak to us to get in touch. All details are important, even if they seem insignificant, please do pass them on. If you have any information regarding the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, please do contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2415 of Friday, 18 April 2025.

