Man, 35, taken to Edinburgh hospital after police rush to city centre 'disturbance'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been rushed to hospital following a ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident, near the Lidl supermarket on Nicolson Street, at around 3pm Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.

Officers said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is not currently known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Nicolson Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Click here to sign up 👇