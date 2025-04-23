Man, 35, taken to Edinburgh hospital after police rush to city centre 'disturbance'

A man has been rushed to hospital following a ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh city centre.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident, near the Lidl supermarket on Nicolson Street, at around 3pm Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.

Officers said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Nicolson Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

