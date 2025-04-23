Man, 35, taken to Edinburgh hospital after police rush to city centre 'disturbance'
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident, near the Lidl supermarket on Nicolson Street, at around 3pm Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.
Officers said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is not currently known.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Nicolson Street, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
