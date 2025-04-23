Edinburgh crime: Man, 76, charged after four-year-old hit by taxi on busy road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pensioner has been charged after a four-year-old boy was knocked down by a taxi in Edinburgh.

The collision happened at a pedestrian crossing on South Gyle Broadway, close to Burne Cruick, on Tuesday April 15, 2025.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

Police said that a 76-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the collision.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

