An ambulance was badly damaged in a collision with a convertible BMW car on an Edinburgh road yesterday evening.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 10, at around 8.30pm at Drum Brae North, at the junction with Drum Brae Terrace, near Drumbrae Leisure Centre. A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

The ambulance was badly damaged in the collision at Drum Brae North on Saturday evening. | Rahat Hussain

Photos and video from the scene show the side of the ambulance was left badly damaged following the incident. While the BMW car appears to have mounted the pavement and was pictured on the grass next to the road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the road traffic collision on Saturday, May 10 at around 8.30pm at Drum Brae North, Edinburgh. | Rahat Hussain

Describing the scene, Rahat Hussain said: “I reached there when emergency services were already there, probably 15 minutes after the collision. I heard from a woman who was there that it was a head-on collision.

“The ambulance was coming from Drumbrae north towards Queenferry Road and the black car was coming in the opposite direction. The road gets narrow due to a cycle lane and its a slight hill so you can’t see what coming from in front.”

The scene shortly after Saturday evening's road traffic collision at Drum Brae North. | Rahat Hussain

Police, the fire service and another ambulance rushed to the scene following the road collision on the major Edinburgh road yesterday evening. It is unknown at this stage if anybody was seriously injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Saturday, 10 May, 2025, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash on Drum Brae North, Edinburgh.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”