After a group of travellers delighted locals in Clermiston by moving on at the weekend, locals in Silverknowes are upset that the travellers have returned to their doorstep.

Residents who live near Drumbrae Park revealed their delight after the council agreed to install barriers to prevent travellers from taking over the area. That group of travellers left the Clermiston site at the weekend and have now set-up home on the promenade at Silverknowes/ Gypsy Brae.

The group of travellers, believed to be those who were at Clermiston until last weekend, have set-up home at Silverknowes in Edinburgh. | Submitted

With no barriers in place at Silverknowes, around 20 caravans have parked up by the shore, upsetting locals who have been frustrated in recent years by the mess left behind when the travellers move on.

Speaking about this latest visit, a concerned local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I'd say there are at least 20 caravans, along with trucks, cars and wood shredders. I can't say for certain when they arrived. They weren't there last week.

“They are along at the east end of Silverknowes, just by Gyspy Brae. Last year, they parked up on the two grass fields, but the grass has been left to grow since then.

“This time, the majority of the caravans are camped on the grass verge just off the esplanade walkway. They just park their vehicles, cars and trucks on the esplanade walkway.”

The travellers have already dumped rubbish bags at the site, seen here in the foreground, and garden waste from landscaping jobs, pictured in the background. | Submitted

Speaking about the impact the travellers have on local residents, he added: “Its very intimidating. Groups of kids hanging about with not much to do. I certainly feel anxious about walking along there.

“On the way along the esplanade this morning, I saw a guy pulling his trousers up after coming out of the woods at the back of their caravan. So they are using the woods as a latrine.

“It's also the mess they leave behind. They turned up twice last year and stayed for about six weeks. Last time there were dirty nappies strewn all over the fields/verges, full rubbish bags, discarded tyres, bikes, cut down trees, wood chippings etc.

“There is also an issue with anti-social behaviour, they seem to let their kids do anything they want, drive quad bikes and scramblers bikes the full length of the esplanade.

“Not once have I ever seen a police presence down there. I've emailed the council each time the travellers have appeared here and just get the same standard response each time.”

The travellers are currently parked up at the promenade area of Silverknowes/ Gypsy Brae. | Submitted

A council spokesperson confirmed officers would check on the site and monitor the situation. Adding that council officers plan to check on the site and the welfare of those involved and if people need support.

Adding: “It would be standard practice for other services to also visit, e.g. waste, street enforcement, to remind travellers of their responsibilities.”

The spokesperson added that if there is any antisocial behaviour or littering at the site this would be monitored and acted on.