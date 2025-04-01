Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who live near Drumbrae Park have spoken of their delight after the council agreed to install barriers to prevent travellers from taking over the area.

The Evening News reported last month that residents were demanding action from the council after previous years saw groups of up to 30 travellers turn the Clermiston park into a dumping ground. Residents said the park had become ‘blighted’ by travellers, with concerns raised about waste left behind by the groups, who are also said to have been involved in confrontations with locals.

But a group of travellers who arrived at the start of March left the site at the weekend, with Edinburgh MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton having announced that the local authority has also agreed to install barriers and CCTV to prevent groups from returning.

Mr Hamilton, MSP for Edinburgh Western, said: “I’m pleased to say that following representations made by myself and other elected colleagues since last summer’s encampment, the council will now install physical barriers against vehicle access to the park.

“This will include the planting of trees and the installation of a robust fence and gate system (concreted in). The gate will be locked but will allow for authorised vehicle and emergency service access. While the travellers have used heavy duty equipment to remove such barriers before, the council will enhance the measures by ensuring both points are closely monitored by CCTV. “

Travellers returned to their regular Edinburgh stop-off earlier than normal this year, with two caravans appearing at Drumbrae Park next to Drumbrae Leisure Centre in Clermiston in March. | Submitted

Local resident Peter, who previously revealed his frustration about a lack of action from the council, said he is delighted that the barriers will soon be installed.

He said: “I’m delighted that there is a prospect of them not coming back. I’m interested to see if it works. There are four ways in and they are going to try and block three of them and put a gate on the fourth.

“So yes we are delighted. It’s a case of wait and see. I’m delighted that local politicians have got involved and managed to convince the council to take action. It’s taken the council a while to realise how big a problem this was and how frustrated locals were with the situation.

“Trees will take a while to grow to deter the travellers and so in the short-term I don’t think one gate is going to do it. They were leaving from at least three exits, so they all need to be dealt with.

“But we are overall delighted that at long last there is action of some sort. Hopefully the mess will be cleared up soon so we can get our local park back. Clermiston Fair is held there in June every second year and is due this summer, so we are hoping the council do a more thorough clean-up this time.”

Other local residents also responded to Mr Cole-Hamilton’s social media update, expressing their joy at the news.

One said: “Fantastic news. Looks like all the grief and anger vented towards council and councilors has actually had an impact. Might also be worthwhile putting a barrier on the other side of the field too as that's an accessible point to I would imagine.”

Another added: “It finally sounds like they are trying to stop them from making the mess they leave behind.” While another local simply said: “Thank you Alex Cole-Hamilton.”

Some locals pointed out that the group of travellers have moved to Gypsy Brae in the north of the city, where travellers have caused problems for residents in the past.

Peter added: “It must cost the council several thousand pounds to clean up here and at Gypsy Brae, so all added up it’s a lot of money. And which budget is it coming from? We know that they will be back here when moved from Gypsy Brae, or they will go to the Gyle. But the cost to tidy-up after them everywhere they go in Edinburgh must be enormous.”

Doors and general rubbish dumped at the site between Silverknowes and Gypsy Brae in Edinburgh that the travellers had used in June and July last year. | Submitted

One local resident, who asked not to be named, previously told the Evening News what it was like to live directly across the road when the travellers are camped at Drumbrae Park.

She said: “It’s ridiculous that they just get moved from site to site in Edinburgh. The frustration levels in the community are really high. People are getting angry.

“It’s disgusting what the travellers do to that park. The park has never fully recovered. It is the heart of the community, where people get talking to each other while walking their dogs or are just out enjoying our local green space. But it’s a no-go zone when the travellers are there.

“When the travellers are there I have to shut my curtains as they can see straight into my home and I just don’t want to see them and simply try to forget about them being there.

“Although, I’m constantly reminded that they are there. The noise of their vehicles coming and going, some of them going to the toilet in the woods, and of course the mess they leave behind with all their garden waste from doing landscaping jobs, it’s awful. You can’t help but see them every day.

“I know local people don’t let their children go to the leisure centre when the travellers are staying at the park. I know people living on my street have had enough, it’s a living nightmare when the travellers are on our doorstep.”

Confirming that plans are afoot to place “deterrents” at the site, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I completely sympathise with the concerns residents have been raising and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to clean-up the park so quickly.

“Travelling communities have the right to roam and we must manage this. However, no one should have to encounter anti-social behaviour or littering in their local park.

“Council officers are exploring options with Edinburgh Leisure and elected members, including the use of CCTV and other deterrents, which may help to avoid future unauthorised access and antisocial behaviour.

“We’ll also continue to work with the police on any criminal or community issues which take place.”