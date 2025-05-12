Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation after two vehicles were stolen outside a home in Bathgate.

At around 3.35am on Monday, May 12, police received a report of a house break-in in Bisset Place. After gaining entry to the property, thieves then made off with a grey coloured Land Rover (registration number YL67 BZN) and a blue Ford Transit van (registration number BN64 XXZ).

Two vehicles were stolen from a property in Bisset Place in Bathgate at around 3.35am on Monday, May 12 | Google Maps

Police have now established that individuals also attempted to break into two other properties in the same street but were unsuccessful. Officers later recovered the Transit van in Poltonhall, Bonnyrigg after it had crashed. It has since been removed for forensic examination.

Police believe a silver VW Scirocco vehicle is being used by those involved and that this car was stolen in a previous incident. Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to identify whoever is involved. I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with us. In particular, if you have recording equipment such as doorbell or dash cam, please have a look at your footage as there may be images useful to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0340 of Monday, May 12. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.