Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have launched an investigation after a child was assaulted in an Edinburgh street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster was assaulted at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Cultins Road, Edinburgh.

Police have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with enquiries. The man is described as white, 5ft 7 and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released an image of a man who they believe can help their enquiries. | Police Scotland

Officers say he is around 30 years old and has blue or green eyes, short, light brown hair and a light beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark coloured zip-up bomber jacket with a hood as well as dark tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

Constable Ross Murray said: "The man pictured is believed to have information that could help with our enquiries into this assault. If this is you, or you recognise the man, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2191 of April 15.