Investigation launched after child assaulted in Edinburgh street - police release CCTV image
The youngster was assaulted at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Cultins Road, Edinburgh.
Police have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with enquiries. The man is described as white, 5ft 7 and of slim build.
Officers say he is around 30 years old and has blue or green eyes, short, light brown hair and a light beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark coloured zip-up bomber jacket with a hood as well as dark tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.
Constable Ross Murray said: "The man pictured is believed to have information that could help with our enquiries into this assault. If this is you, or you recognise the man, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2191 of April 15.