10 of the best places to visit on day trips from Edinburgh in May - including North Berwick and Linlithgow

There is always plenty to do in Edinburgh but sometimes, when the weather gets better, there’s nothing better than jumping in the car or on a train and escaping the city for a day.

With a heatwave set to hit the UK next week, we’ve taken a look at some of the best places to visit outside of Edinburgh this May - including a couple of absolute hidden gems.

Old favourites like North Berwick and its fantastic coastal walks make the list, with villages made popular by TV shows such as Outlander also getting a mention.

Scroll through our gallery to find 10 of the best places to go for a day trip from Edinburgh this May.

1. North Berwick

North Berwick has been consistently recognised as one of the best places in Scotland to live. There's something for everyone in North Berwick with plenty of nature walks, beach walks and opportunities to explore Bass Rock. If you're a fan of golf, it's course is world-renowned. Photo: Pixabay

2. Bridge of Allan

Bridge of Allan is located near Stirling. It's a historic town filled with beautiful buildings, good food and places to explore. It's well-known for its well-preserved Victorian architecture that made it a once much loved spa town. Photo: Google Street View

3. Culross

Culross is an absolute hidden gem that is getting more and more well-known. One of the many towns that have been swept up in the Outlander craze. It has some lovely coastal walks along the Forth and walks around the village. Photo: ugc

4. Linlithgow

Linlithgow has a rich history. Linlithgow Palace is one of the best tourist attractions in West Lothian and the loch that it towers over is perfect for a walk on summer day. The town also has a brilliant for independent shops. | Canva/Getty Images

