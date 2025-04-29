Britain is basking in a mini heatwave right now – and Scotland’s capital city is getting fine weather too, with temperatures reaching highs of 22C on Tuesday, April 29. The good news is, the sun is set to shine for much of the week.

Never ones to turn our noses up at blue skies, plenty of locals (and tourists) headed to Portobello Beach, where the bars, cafes and kiosks were all doing a roaring trade.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 images of people enjoying the lovely weather.

1 . Life's a beach at Edinburgh's seaside Take a look through our gallery to see 17 sun-kissed Edinburgh photos as locals enjoy glorious weather at Portobello Beach. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

