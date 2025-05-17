Edinburgh crime: Boy, 17, rushed to hospital after being 'stabbed' at Portobello Beach
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with an alleged assault, while a 14-year-old was charged in connection with possession of a weapon.
Emergency services rushed to Portobello Beach at around 7.40pm on Friday, May 16 after reports of a large-scale disturbance on the promenade. A 17-year-old boy was found injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Friday, 16 May, 2025 we were called to a report of a large-scale disturbance on Portobello Beach, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.
“A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.
“A 14-year-old was charged in connection with possession of a weapon. A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”