Edinburgh crime: Police swoop on Morrisons supermarket after reports of 'teenager with knife'

Published 17th May 2025, 09:27 BST
A teenager has been charged with allegedly being in possession a knife at an Edinburgh supermarket.

Police officers rushed to the Morrison's store on Ferry Road at around 3.40pm on Thursday after reports of a person with a weapon.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

A 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at around 3.40pm on Thursday, May 15, 2025, following a report of a person in possession of a weapon.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, May 16, 2025.”

