A teenager has been charged with allegedly being in possession a knife at an Edinburgh supermarket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers rushed to the Morrison's store on Ferry Road at around 3.40pm on Thursday after reports of a person with a weapon.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

A 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at around 3.40pm on Thursday, May 15, 2025, following a report of a person in possession of a weapon.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, May 16, 2025.”