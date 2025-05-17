Edinburgh crime: Police swoop on Morrisons supermarket after reports of 'teenager with knife'
Police officers rushed to the Morrison's store on Ferry Road at around 3.40pm on Thursday after reports of a person with a weapon.
There were no reported injuries during the incident.
A 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at around 3.40pm on Thursday, May 15, 2025, following a report of a person in possession of a weapon.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, May 16, 2025.”