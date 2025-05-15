Police and ambulances race to Edinburgh Sheriff Court after man falls from roof
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, landed on the court building’s marble floor after apparently climbing over a barrier on the sixth floor and falling to the ground.
Police officers and court staff rushed to the injured man’s aid and members of the public were immediately evacuated from the area following the incident around 9.40am on Thursday.
Two ambulances raced to to the scene and paramedics treated the man within the building before rushing him to the city’s royal infirmary. It is believed the man suffered two broken ankles and a fractured pelvis following the horror fall.
A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “The Court was temporarily closed this morning to allow access and movement for emergency services to deal with an incident.
“One person has been taken to hospital. The court re-opened a short while before 11am.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call today to attend an incident at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one male patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.