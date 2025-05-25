Man reported missing in Edinburgh 3 days ago spotted up north on CCTV

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts Daniel Lewis who is believed to have travelled from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old was first reported missing by police on Thursday, May 22 after he was last seen in the St Leonard’s area. Police issued a ‘do not approach’ warning and urged members of the public with any information to contact them immediately.

Daniel Lewis, 29, was last seen at 2am on Friday, May 23 in the Guild Street area of Aberdeen. Members of the public are advised not to approach him if they see him but to contact police immediately | Police Scotland

Daniel Lewis, who has links to Merseyside and Inverness and speaks with a Liverpool accent, was last seen at 2am on Friday, May 23 in the Guild Street area of Aberdeen.

He is described as being around 5ft 8ins, of thin build with blonde hair. He is likely to be wearing a dark baseball cap, navy shorts, a dark coloured lightweight jacket and black trainers.

Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public are advised not to approach him if they see him but to contact police immediately.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, or in an emergency on 999. Please quote incident number 2526 of Thursday, May 22. Information can also be passed via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.