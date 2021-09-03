Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur's Seat

Emergency services were called to Holyrood Park at around 9pm on Thursday after receiving reports that a woman had fallen.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a 31-year-old woman died at the scene, adding that her death was being treated as suspicious.

They said: "Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance.

"The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later."

They added: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The emergency services remained at the scene through out Friday afternoon with forensics also spotted on Arthur’s Seat, though they were unable to say how long they would be there.

They were asking walkers to avoid certain parts of the hill as they carried out their work.

