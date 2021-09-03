Walter Anderson: Police appeal for information as concerns grow for missing 84-year-old man
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing in the city.
Walter Anderson, 84, was last seen in the Clovenstone Drive area around 11pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and concerns are growing for his welfare.
He is described to be of medium build and 5ft 10in tall. He has brown hair which is partially balding and wears glasses.
Mr Anderson may wearing a short navy blue jacket and is known to frequent the west side of Edinburgh.
Inspector Claire Masterton, of Edinburgh Drylaw Station, said: “Walter has Alzheimers so he may appear confused or lost. We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen Walter to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1204 of September 3.