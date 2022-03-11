Police were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Bonnybridge Drive at around 3.10pm on Friday, March 11.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the incident, and said: “A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

