Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with 'disturbance' on Bonnybridge Drive

A man, 50, was arrested by police after a disturbance at an address in Edinburgh on Friday afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:59 pm

Police were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Bonnybridge Drive at around 3.10pm on Friday, March 11.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the incident, and said: “A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

