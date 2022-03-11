Edinburgh incident: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in the West End of the Capital

A woman has been taken to hospital, after she was hit by a car on a street in the West End of Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:39 pm

The collision, which involved a car and a female pedestrian, took place at Drumsheugh Gardens. Police were made aware of the incident at around 2.45pm on Friday, March 11.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh travel: Services between Bathgate and Edinburgh delayed due to police ...

The woman has been taken to hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Daily Record reported that multiple police vehicles and two ambulances were spotted at the scene of the collision.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A woman was taken to hospital, after she was hit by a car on Drumsheugh Gardens