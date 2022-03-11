Edinburgh incident: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in the West End of the Capital
A woman has been taken to hospital, after she was hit by a car on a street in the West End of Edinburgh.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:39 pm
The collision, which involved a car and a female pedestrian, took place at Drumsheugh Gardens. Police were made aware of the incident at around 2.45pm on Friday, March 11.
The woman has been taken to hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
The Daily Record reported that multiple police vehicles and two ambulances were spotted at the scene of the collision.