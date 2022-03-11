The collision, which involved a car and a female pedestrian, took place at Drumsheugh Gardens. Police were made aware of the incident at around 2.45pm on Friday, March 11.

The woman has been taken to hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Record reported that multiple police vehicles and two ambulances were spotted at the scene of the collision.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.