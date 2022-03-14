East Lothian crime: Man arrested in connection with the possession of indecent images of children in West Barns after pre planned police operation

A pre planned police incident in an East Lothian village has resulted in the arrest of a 67-year-old man.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:25 pm

The police were at the scene at an address in West Barns for over a week after initially executing a pre planned operation on Friday, February 25.

Although police are no longer on the scene, they have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested after the operation in connection with the possession of indecent images of children.

Police Scotland has thanked local residents for their understanding during the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following a pre-planned operation at an address in the West Barns area of East Lothian on Friday, 25 February, 2022, a 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the possession of indecent images of children.

"Enquiries are ongoing. We would like to thank local residents for their understanding during this investigation."

