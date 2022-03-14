The DunBear, the sculpture of a brown bear beside the A1 at Dunbar, is to be illuminated again.

The five-metre high steel sculpture is known for its unique appearance and is recognised to benefit the town by bringing in tourism – but recently vandals have targeted the solar panels which power the lights.

Prior to the vandalism it was the intent to light up the DunBear in yellow and blue – in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine.

On hearing of the vandalism, external lighting manufacturer Acrospire stepped in to offer six new solar panels to light up the sculpture once more.

Ken Ross from Hallhill Developments, which is responsible for The DunBear and is undertaking the DunBear Park development, commented: “We cannot thank Acrospire enough for its very generous supply of six replacement solar panels.

“The vandalism we have experienced is deeply sad to see – especially at a time when we had planned to illuminate it in yellow and blue in support and solidarity of the people of Ukraine.

“We know that this sculpture is popular with the community and would request that it be vigilant and report any vandalism to the police if they see it happening again.”

Designed by renowned Scottish sculptor, Andy Scott, also responsible for The Kelpies, The DunBear was erected in 2019 by Hallhill Developments and is lit up with different colours on key dates, such as Valentine’s Day and St Andrew’s Day.

A tribute to the pioneering Dunbar-born naturalist and conservationist, John Muir, the sculpture is much-loved by the local community and has attracted increased footfall to the town.

