Edinburgh Crime: Man charged with 'malicious mischief' after cutting internet and TV cables in the Capital
An arrest has been made after internet and TV cables were deliberately cut in Leith.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:38 pm
A 50-year-old man has been charged with the crime of malicious mischief.
This is after internet and TV cables were deliberately cut, as well as locks glued in the Leith area of Edinburgh
Police Scotland confirmed in a social media post that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal office, and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.
