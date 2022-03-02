Midlothian crime: Teenager sustained injuries after she and her dog were attacked in Mayfield Park in Dalkeith
A police investigation has been launched after a teenager and her dog were both attacked in a park in Dalkeith.
The 19-year-old was walking her dog in Mayfield Park on Tuesday when a man approached and began to kick then dog.
When the woman intervened, the man turned on her and assaulted her.
Another male intervened, before both men left the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.
PC John Fortune at Dalkeith Police station said: “This was an alarming unprovoked incident that has taken place in the middle of the afternoon when the park was busy with other users, including children.
"The female sustained injuries and it has caused undue stress to the dog involved.
"I would appeal for anyone that was in the park at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact the Police"
Anyone with information should contact Police at Dalkeith via telephone number 101 quoting incident 1709 of 1 March 2022.