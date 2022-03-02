The 19-year-old was walking her dog in Mayfield Park on Tuesday when a man approached and began to kick then dog.

When the woman intervened, the man turned on her and assaulted her.

Another male intervened, before both men left the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlothian crime: Teenager sustained injuries after she and her dog were attacked in Mayfield Park in Dalkeith

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

PC John Fortune at Dalkeith Police station said: “This was an alarming unprovoked incident that has taken place in the middle of the afternoon when the park was busy with other users, including children.

"The female sustained injuries and it has caused undue stress to the dog involved.

"I would appeal for anyone that was in the park at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact the Police"

Anyone with information should contact Police at Dalkeith via telephone number 101 quoting incident 1709 of 1 March 2022.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.