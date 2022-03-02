Two men have been convicted of the attempted murder of another man in Edinburgh in 2020.

Paul O’Docherty, 30, and Jake O’Docherty, 27 were found guilty on Tuesday following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

They attacked the man, who was 34-years-old at the time, on an alleyway off Panmure Place, in Edinburgh, during the evening of Sunday, 13 September, 2020.

Pictured: Jake O'Docherty.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, from Police Scotland, said: “Both O’Dochertys subjected this man to a violent attack which has had lasting impact on the life of the victim.

“They will now face the consequences of their brutal behaviour following this guilty verdict.

“While it cannot change what happened, this will hopefully provide some closure for the victim.”

The two men are due to be sentenced in Glasgow on Monday, March 28.

