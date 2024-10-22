Man charged in connection with 13 house break-ins across the Lothians including Prestonpans and Livingston
The incidents took place in Tranent, Prestonpans, Galashiels, Selkirk, Livingston, Gorebridge and Stow, between Friday, September 6 and Thursday, October 10.
The man has been charged in connection with a number of offences, including 13 house break-ins, four attempted house break-ins and five vehicle thefts.
He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 22 but police advised further enquiries remain ongoing.
Detective Inspector Debbie Duncan said: “Crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the victims, causing them to question the safety and security of their own homes, and I would like to commend the work of the officers investigating this crime series.
“I would also like to thank the various local communities for their assistance with our enquiries to date and reassure the public that any reports of criminality will be investigated thoroughly by Police Scotland.”