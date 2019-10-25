Man sentenced for ten-month housebreaking spate across Edinburgh

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Jordan Skachill (25) was sentenced to 32 months in prison. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Earlier this month, a prolific housebreaking offender was sentenced to prison for committing a series of housebreaking incidents across the capital over a ten-month period.

Jordan Skachill, aged 25, was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, after pleading guilty to breaking into houses across the city on 12 different occasions.

The offences took place between September 2018 and July 2019 in the Mortonhall, Blackhall, Murrayfield, Craigmount, Buckstone, Bonaly and Balerno areas.

Mr Skachill entered homes and took the keys to vehicles, which he then stole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also took jewellery and electrical items from some of the properties and was convicted of the resale of stolen goods.

Mr Skachill was arrested and subsequently charged by officers from the Community Investigation Unit (CIU) in July 2019.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Corstorphine CID said: "Tackling housebreaking remains a priority for officers across Edinburgh and we welcome the sentencing of Skachill.

"Officers from the CIU carried out a thorough investigation into Skachill, whose offences included the theft of eight vehicles.

"We understand the distress having your home broken into and the loss of personal possessions can cause victims, and we remain committed to tackling this form of acquisitive crime and ensuring offenders are brought before the courts.