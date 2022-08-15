Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fed-up local who asked to remain anonymous said he fears for his safety after he was threatened by a youngster on an unmarked bike wearing a balaclava as he took photos of him.

The incident, which took place on August 10 around 1.30pm, was reported to the Police.

It was the second time the man, 42, has called the Police in recent weeks about antisocial youth bikers.

Man claims he was threatened by masked youth on bike

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he claims not enough is being done to tackle the issue and has written to councillors and Lothians MSPs.

The man said: "I see teenage boys on bikes a couple of times every week. It's a big issue here.

"People are intimidated. I was a bit away from home when one threatened me. He accelerated and tried to drive up on the pavement at me. I told him I was calling the Police. I’m not scared of only one but when there’s a group of them it’s terrifying.

"The bikes have no registration plates and the guys were masks or balaclavas.

"Sometimes they race across roads and parks. They don't care. It’s so dangerous. I’m surprised nobody has died.

“I think it’s a symptom of a bigger issue here with gangs of teenagers. More must be done to stamp out this behaviour.

“The Police say they have initiatives in the city but to be honest, I have never seen them in Sighthill and both times I called about it recently they didn’t come at the time.”

“I hope that the police will act to bring this kind of criminal behaviour to an end. This is something other residents complain about in local neighbour forums and I know others have contacted the police about it too but nothing seems to be done here."

Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, said: “The reckless driving of unmarked motorbikes by people in balaclavas is unacceptable and must be cracked down on.

“Antisocial use of motorcycles and motorcycle theft is a top priority for Edinburgh’s police division and Operation Soteria has been successful so far in reducing this behaviour.

“It is important that Police Scotland continue their efforts to eradicate people from driving motorcycles in this dangerous and intimidating manner.”

Police Scotland confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “OperationSoteria, Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide initiative, continues to stall offenders involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

“Over the past week, enquiries have led to the arrest of five individuals with significant links to motorcycle crime across Edinburgh. This equates to a weekly total of 22 charges and the recovery of eight bikes, all as a direct result of our targeted activities.

“Since Operation Soteria began on 20 June 2022, we have made 23 arrests, with a further individual reported for warrant.

“This equates to 124 charges all relating to motorcycle theft and anti-social behaviour offences and the recovery of 63 motorcycles, bringing the total value of bikes recovered since June to more than £495,000.