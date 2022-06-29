Matthew McDonald: Police in Midlothian looking to trace man, 27, reported missing from Penicuik area

Police are appealing to the public as part of their efforts to trace a man from Midlothian, who has been missing for a week.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 8:48 am

Matthew McDonald, 27, was reported missing from the Penicuik area of Midlothian on Wednesday, June 22.

He is described as being 6 foot 2 inches, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with the word Marvel printed in grey surrounded by red at the front, a red beanie hat, black trousers with yellow, and black trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a small silver backpack.

Police have asked anyone who has any information on Matthew’s whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 4384 of June 25, 2022.

Matthew McDonald, 27, who was reported missing from the Penicuik area of Midlothian.