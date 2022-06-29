Matthew McDonald, 27, was reported missing from the Penicuik area of Midlothian on Wednesday, June 22.
He is described as being 6 foot 2 inches, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with the word Marvel printed in grey surrounded by red at the front, a red beanie hat, black trousers with yellow, and black trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a small silver backpack.
Police have asked anyone who has any information on Matthew’s whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 4384 of June 25, 2022.