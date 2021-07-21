Meadows incident: Man arrested and charged after police seize Samurai sword at Edinburgh beauty spot

A man has been charged with being in possession of a dangerous weapon at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 7:15 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:54 pm

As dozens of locals flocked to the Meadows to soak up the sunshine on Tuesday afternoon (July 20), police received reports of a man with a dangeous weapon, believed to be a Samurai sword.

Officers headed to the busy park at around 3.15pm and spoke to a 33-year-old man before he was charged.

Pictures from the scene show an officer holding what appears to be a Samurai sword as police talk to a man dressed in traditional Japanese clothing.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon in the Meadows area of Edinburgh which police were alerted to at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, 20 July, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police seized a dangerous weapon from a 33-year-old man in the Meadows on Tuesday afternoon.

