News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Michael Irvine: Fife police grow concerned for missing man last seen near Dunfermline more than two weeks ago

He disappeared over two weeks ago
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 30th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:50 BST

Concern is growing for a missing man who hasn’t been seen for 15 days.

Michael Irvine, 65, is missing from Oakley, a village around five miles away from Dunfermline, in Fife. He was last seen in the Burnside Terrace area on Monday, May 15 but has not been seen since. Police describe Michael as white, of medium build and around 5 ft 10 in height. Officers said he has short grey hair and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information as part of their efforts to trace Michael. Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police. Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 1640 of 22 May, 2023.”

Michael Irvine, 65, has been reported missing from Oakley in Fife.Michael Irvine, 65, has been reported missing from Oakley in Fife.
Michael Irvine, 65, has been reported missing from Oakley in Fife.