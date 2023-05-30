Michael Irvine, 65, is missing from Oakley, a village around five miles away from Dunfermline, in Fife. He was last seen in the Burnside Terrace area on Monday, May 15 but has not been seen since. Police describe Michael as white, of medium build and around 5 ft 10 in height. Officers said he has short grey hair and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information as part of their efforts to trace Michael. Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police. Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 1640 of 22 May, 2023.”