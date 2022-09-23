Michelle Pettie, 45, from Melrose, was last seen near shops on Hawthorn Road in Galashiels on Friday, September 9. There have been no further sightings of her since that day.

She is described as being white and around 5ft 3 inches in height with a slim build. On the day when she was last seen, she was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

When she went missing, her hair was believed to be dyed a pink/purple colour. However, police think it is possible she may have changed it again.

Officers are continuing to search for the missing 45-year-old, and are now re-appealing for information.

Inspector Lynsey Thomson said: “Two weeks have now passed since Michelle was last seen and we are urging the public to come forward with any information relating to her whereabouts.

“We have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry in an effort to find Michelle.

“All the information gleaned during the early days of the investigation is being used to focus and direct our search activity.

“I would ask people to note that Michelle may have changed her hair colour and to bear that in mind when looking out for her.

“We are concerned for Michelle’s welfare and are appealing for any assistance that can help trace her safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Michelle or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts please contact us.”