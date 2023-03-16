A child’s grave has been vandalised in a Midlothian cemetery resulting in a police investigation. Officers are appealing for information after the plaque placed to identify a child’s grave was spray painted at Newbattle Cemetery, Dalkeith between March 1 and March 14. The vandalism is being treated by police as a targeted incident.

Police constable John Fortune, from Dalkeith police station, said: “This mindless and concerning damage has caused great distress to the family. I am appealing to anyone who visits the cemetery or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Police”.Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1754 of 14 March 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.