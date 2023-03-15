Tributes have poured in for an Edinburgh teenager who died suddenly while playing football at a city school.

Andrew MacKinnon, 15, collapsed on the pitch at Forrester High School in the city at around 3.15pm yesterday. Police and ambulance crews attended but despite their efforts, the teenager died at the scene.

Hundreds have now paid tribute to the young Hearts fan, who is said to have died "doing what he loved”, and they also sent their condolences to Andrew’s family. One said: “Sleep tight Andrew, sending so much love and strength to his family at this sad time”. Another said: “Absolutely heartbroken for all concerned. Never do you think your kid won’t come home from school.”

Andrew MacKinnon died while playing football at Forrester High School in Edinburgh

A fundraising page has now been set up to help support Andrew’s family and the local community has rallied to raise as much as possible in memory of the youngster. Almost £14,000 has already been raised thanks to donations by more than 600 people.

Megan Malone, the family friend who set up the page, said: "He was doing what he loved, playing football and suddenly passed away. He was a lovely, caring boy and adored his family. A few years ago Andrew went through massive surgery - he’s was the strongest lad and powered through life with the biggest smile on his face.

“On behalf of the family we have set this GoFundMe up to take as much pressure off the family as we can at this hard time. We pass our love on to you all and Andrew will forever be the brightest star in the sky.”

Stephen Rafferty, head teacher at Forrester High School, added: “Our school and local community have been shocked and saddened by Andrew’s passing. He was such a likeable character, loved by everyone who knew him. He was a great sportsman, an outstanding team player and a loyal friend. Our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”