A 15-year-old boy has collapsed and died in Broomhouse Road. Police said they had been called to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service at 3.15pm on Tuesday March 14.

A Police Scotland statement issued at 8pm said: “On Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, police were made aware a 15-year-old boy had died after collapsing in Broomhouse Road, Edinburgh. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” No further information has been released at this time.