Edinburgh emergency services respond to ongoing incident in Broomhouse Road
Heavy police and ambulance presence reported in Edinburgh street
Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an incident.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Broomhouse Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon, with Police Scotland having said they were called to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The nature of the incident is unclear but it is believed to have been in relation to a medical matter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are assisting the Scottish Ambulance Service.” The ambulance service and council have been approached for further information.