A driver was seriously assaulted by three men after a pursuing vehicle collided with his in Dalkeith.

Police say the 39-year-old man was driving a Mercedes GLC in Gibraltar Gardens, when he became aware of a car driving closely behind. A dark coloured Vauxhall or Ford car followed him along St Andrews Street, South Street, High Street and then onto Eskbank Road, where it collided with the Mercedes at about 9.45pm on Thursday (December 29).

The man was then assaulted by the three occupants of the vehicle, police said. He was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police are carrying out enquiries in the area, appealing for witnesses and gathering CCTV footage to identify those involved.

A man was seriously assaulted after the incident in Eskbank Road, Dalkeith (Google Streetview)

Detective Sergeant Jordan Stevenson said: “We are carrying out enquiries in the area and checking CCTV footage to identify those involved. I would urge any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw the dark-coloured Vauxhall or Ford being driven erratically in the Dalkeith area to contact us. I am also keen to obtain any dashcam or personal CCTV footage that may assist our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident 3505 of 29 December. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.