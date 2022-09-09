Midlothian crime: HGV driver under the influence of cocaine and using mobile phone arrested in Eskbank
A HGV driver who was under the influence of cocaine and using a mobile phone whilst driving was arrested by police in Midlothian.
Officers from Dalkeith Road Police stopped the motorist in Eskbank on Thursday morning, after spotting them driving while using their mobile phone.
The driver was stopped, and made to do a roadside DrugWipeUK test. They tested positive for Cocaine and were arrested.
Once at the station, police obtained a blood specimen from the motorist, which will be analysed.
In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland announced that the HGV driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
In Scotland, there is a zero tolerance approach to taking illegal drugs and driving.
If convicted of drug driving, motorists get a minimum 1 year driving ban, between 3 and 11 penalty points on their licence, a fine of up to £5,000 and/or up to 6 months in prison and a criminal record.