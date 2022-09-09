Officers from Dalkeith Road Police stopped the motorist in Eskbank on Thursday morning, after spotting them driving while using their mobile phone.

The driver was stopped, and made to do a roadside DrugWipeUK test. They tested positive for Cocaine and were arrested.

Once at the station, police obtained a blood specimen from the motorist, which will be analysed.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland announced that the HGV driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

In Scotland, there is a zero tolerance approach to taking illegal drugs and driving.

If convicted of drug driving, motorists get a minimum 1 year driving ban, between 3 and 11 penalty points on their licence, a fine of up to £5,000 and/or up to 6 months in prison and a criminal record.