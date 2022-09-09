Under Operation Unicorn, the plan for if the Queen passed in Scotland, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday.

Following the 96-year-old monarch’s death on Thursday, a procession is now expected along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday, and the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church.

Members of the royal family are then expected to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles.

The City of Edinburgh Council have warned locals to expect 'significant disruption', as the body of Queen Elizabeth II is moved to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that thousands of people will flock to Edinburgh to pay their respects, and City of Edinburgh Council have shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.

The council also stated that "further closures are expected in the coming days."

The full list of closures is:

Carrington Road at Crewe Road South

Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue

Fettes Avenue

Queens Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)

Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace

East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street

New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park

Old Tollboth Wynd

Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent

Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent

Abbeyhill at abbey Lane

Abbey Mount at Regent Road

Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street

Calton Road at Leith Street

High Street at George IV / The Mound

High Street at Cockburn Street