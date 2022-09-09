Queen Elizabeth II: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body is moved from Balmoral to Capital
Locals have been warned to expect ‘significant disruption’ in the coming days as the body of Queen Elizabeth II is moved to Edinburgh from Balmoral – and a number of major roads in the Capital have already closed.
Under Operation Unicorn, the plan for if the Queen passed in Scotland, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday.
Following the 96-year-old monarch’s death on Thursday, a procession is now expected along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday, and the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church.
Members of the royal family are then expected to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles.
Most Popular
-
1
Operation Unicorn: What is Operation Unicorn? What happens after the Queen dies in Scotland?
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to lie in rest at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral so public can pay respects
-
3
Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan opens up about what he’ll miss most when Starz series ends
-
4
Queen Elizabeth II: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body is moved from Balmoral to Capital
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Will there be a bank holiday and how many days of mourning will there be?
It is expected that thousands of people will flock to Edinburgh to pay their respects, and City of Edinburgh Council have shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.
The council also stated that "further closures are expected in the coming days."
The full list of closures is:
Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
Fettes Avenue
Queens Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)
Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street
New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park
Old Tollboth Wynd
Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent
Abbeyhill at abbey Lane
Abbey Mount at Regent Road
Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street
Calton Road at Leith Street
High Street at George IV / The Mound
High Street at Cockburn Street
St Giles Street at North Bank Street