Her Majesty had fallen ill while staying at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday (September 8) saying the 96-year-old was under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.

Senior members of the Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry – travelled to Scotland to be by her side.

Sadly, the Palace has since confirmed Her Majesty has passed away.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953 at the age of 27. She has reigned for more than 70 years, and is the longest reigning monarch in British history.

This is a breaking news story.