Queen Elizabeth: The Queen dies at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace confirms
Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Her Majesty had fallen ill while staying at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday (September 8) saying the 96-year-old was under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.
Senior members of the Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry – travelled to Scotland to be by her side.
Most Popular
-
1
Operation Unicorn: What is Operation Unicorn? What happens after the Queen dies in Scotland?
-
2
Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan opens up about what he’ll miss most when Starz series ends
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Will there be a bank holiday and how many days of mourning will there be?
-
4
Midlothian crime: Ornamental sheep stolen from outside Aldi store in Dalkeith
-
5
Edinburgh weather: Flood alert and Met Office yellow weather warning for rain issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians
Sadly, the Palace has since confirmed Her Majesty has passed away.
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953 at the age of 27. She has reigned for more than 70 years, and is the longest reigning monarch in British history.
This is a breaking news story.