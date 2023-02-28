Midlothian crime: Man arrested after crash involving white van and a pedestrian in Bonnyrigg
A man has been arrested after a crash in Bonnyrigg involving a white van and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman, was rushed to hospital after she was hit by the van in Lothian Street at around 8.15pm on Sunday, February 26, police said. Her condition has been described as stable.
Police said: “A 32-year-old man, the driver of the van, has been charged with alleged road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”