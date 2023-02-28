A Hibernian supporter who launched a smoke grenade on to the pitch during an Edinburgh derby match has been fined. Christopher Givan threw the device on to the Easter Road pitch from his position in the stadium’s East Stand earlier this year.

Givan was caught on CCTV igniting the explosive grenade and throwing it over the heads of fellow supporters on to the side of the pitch as Hibernian clashed with city rivals Hearts during a Scottish Cup tie. He was arrested along with his 19-year-old daughter Tori Bathgate as the pair attempted to leave the stadium following his team’s 3-0 loss to the Jambos.

Givan and Ms Bathgate, both from Prestonpans, East Lothian, appeared together in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week to plead guilty to two offences. The pair told Sheriff Christopher Dickson they were representing themselves and were both willing to plead guilty to the offences.

A smoke bmb is thrown onto the pitch during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian at Tynecastle, on January 02, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

But after the father and daughter had a brief consultation with a lawyer, the Crown said it was accepting not guilty pleas from Ms Bathgate and she was allowed to leave the dock without a conviction. Sheriff Dickson was told Givan had been banned from attending football matches at Easter Road by club officials for an indefinite period and decided not to issue a football banning order. The sheriff imposed a total fine of £520 on 38-year-old Givan.

Givan pleaded guilty to possessing a smoke grenade at Easter Road Stadium, Albion Road, Edinburgh, on January 22 this year. He also admitted to a charge of culpably and recklessly igniting a grenade and throwing it on to the pitch which could have caused serious injury to those in the crowd or on the playing surface on the same date.

