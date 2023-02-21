A woman was left with a shocking head injury after being attacked with a pint glass during a row over a pub seat. Kerry-Isa Bell lashed out at victim Martina Lyon while holding the tumbler at the Rat Pack pub in Edinburgh’s West End last year.

Bell, 41, and Ms Lyon were involved in a heated argument over a seat when Bell struck the woman to the side of the head, causing the glass to smash. Ms Lyon was rushed to the Royal Infirmary where she was treated for two deep cuts to her head and face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry-Isa Bell attacked a woman while holding a pint glass in the Rat Pack pub in Edinburgh

Bell appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 21, where she pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Lyon by striking her with the pint glass to her severe injury last May. Sheriff Christopher Dickson deferred sentence on Bell, of Glenrothes, Fife, to next month for social work reports to be prepared.

Fiscal depute Alan Wickham told the court Bell and a friend arrived at the city centre pub at around 9.30pm on May 7 last year. Mr Wickham said the pair sat a table but were told the seats were taken but they could leave their bags if they wished. At around 11pm, Bell’s friend attempted to take the seat again and an argument ensued between the parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fiscal said: “The accused became irate and aggressive. A witness noted the situation was escalating and informed the management. The accused was holding a pint glass in her hand and thereafter swung her hand holding the glass into the side of the head of Ms Lyon.”

The court heard Bell was “immediately removed” from the premises by security staff and the police were contacted. Bell was found waiting outside and she was arrested and charged with the attack. The victim was said to have suffered a cut to her scalp that required staples and a laceration to her left cheek.

Kerry-Isa Bell outside court in Edinburgh

Bell pleaded guilty to assaulting Martina Lyon by striking her to the head with a glass causing the glass to smash, to her severe injury, at the Rat Pack, Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, on May 7 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad