The body has not been identified, but the family of missing woman Leeanne Rutherford have been informed. Officers found the body within a car in a forest near Aberfoyle in Stirling, at around 2.30pm on Monday, February 20. Police said there do not appear to be suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, police said they have informed relatives of Leeanne Rutherford – a missing 47-year-old woman from Fife. Leeanne was last seen in the Collydean area of Glenrothes on Thursday, February 17. In a social media appeal issued on Saturday, police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” over the “out of character” disappearance.

Fife Police Division said: “The body of a woman was found in a car in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Drive area near Aberfoyle around 2.30pm on Monday, 20 February, 2023. Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Leeanne Rutherford, reported missing from Glenrothes, have been informed. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”