Take a first look at Edinburgh’s new Fopp store before the official opening.

After 20 years on Edinburgh’s Rose Street, Fopp is moving to a larger store on Shandwick Place. The new two-storey record shop will open its doors at 9.30am on Friday, February 17.

Speaking of the closure, store manager Paul Maslin said: "It was very sad, but we’re lucky to still be here. We’re really excited to bring the Fopp party to the West End”.

To kick off the opening, Bruce Findlay, manager of Scottish rock band Simple Minds, will be the shop’s first customer. A DJ will also play at the opening as customers are welcomed into the new store.

So, here is a sneak peak into the new Fopp store.

1 . The exterior The new Edinburgh Fopp store will open on Shandwick Place on Friday, February 17.

2 . A new home Edinburgh Fopp store manager Paul Maslin, who worked at the Rose Street store for 19 years previously, said: "It already feels like home".

3 . Preloved records The new store has a preloved section for secondhand records.

4 . More music The Shandwick Place store has an even bigger area of CDs and Vinyls than its old Rose Street location.